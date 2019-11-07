Zacks Investment Research Lowers Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Sell

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 468,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,723. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $592.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 172,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

