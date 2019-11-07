Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

CHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE:CHU traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.94. 4,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,460. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,739,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 610,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,233,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 379,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 106,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

