Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 122,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $125.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.90.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

