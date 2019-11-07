Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Sell

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

ALG has been the topic of several other reports. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sidoti boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE ALG opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $130,476.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,270 shares of company stock worth $245,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alamo Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Alamo Group by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

