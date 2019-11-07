Zacks: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

