Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,361 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 343,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

