Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 25.8% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,082,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after buying an additional 1,043,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 123,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

