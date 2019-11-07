Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $5,412,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,993,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,390 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $2,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $881,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $818.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

