Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.