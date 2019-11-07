Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.65 to $15.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.15.

Cummins stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.94. 57,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,760. Cummins has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cummins by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

