Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.91 Million

Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $9.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.21 million and the lowest is $9.63 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.78 million, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $46.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRTS. B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $11.00 price target on Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,815. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of -0.41.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

