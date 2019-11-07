Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Home Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HOMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 525,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,842. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $160,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,280 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

