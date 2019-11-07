Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to post sales of $509.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.84 million to $514.60 million. FirstCash posted sales of $481.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $81.55. 241,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,281. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 98.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.