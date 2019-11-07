Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

