Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. NOW reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 61.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in NOW by 14.4% in the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 199,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in NOW by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 289,033 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 8.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

DNOW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NOW has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

