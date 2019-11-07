Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. OTR Global downgraded Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firefly Value Partners LP lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 3,521,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,401,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

