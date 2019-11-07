Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $10.62. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 23,800 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YZCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

