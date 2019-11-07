Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,099 shares of company stock worth $1,088,189 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.23. 21,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

