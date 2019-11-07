Xiaodong Wang Sells 1,000 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,269,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $189.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.90.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Beigene from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $205.00 price target on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

