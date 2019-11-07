WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$97.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.72.

WSP traded up C$1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 159,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,294. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WSP Global has a one year low of C$56.09 and a one year high of C$86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$23,960,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,317,450.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

