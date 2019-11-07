Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,058,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.78. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $495,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 56,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

