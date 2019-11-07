WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $963.12

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $963.12 and traded as high as $1,011.17. WPP shares last traded at $1,007.50, with a volume of 1,379,593 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. HSBC lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,120.42 ($14.64).

The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 967.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 963.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

WPP Company Profile (LON:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

