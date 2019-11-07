Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArQule by 25.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 709,259 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArQule by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 239,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter worth $140,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

