WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.22, approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.27% of WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

