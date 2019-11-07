WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.00

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.00 and traded as high as $73.40. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

