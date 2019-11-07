WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.49, 5,203 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

