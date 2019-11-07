WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $63.99, approximately 7,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

