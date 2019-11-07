WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, 555 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,591,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 113,642 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 47.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

