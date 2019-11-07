Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €134.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €186.65 ($217.03).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR:WDI traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €120.30 ($139.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52 week high of €170.70 ($198.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of 34.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.