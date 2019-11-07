Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €186.65 ($217.03).

Wirecard stock traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €120.30 ($139.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.80. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a twelve month high of €170.70 ($198.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

