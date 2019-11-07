Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Jenele C. Grassle Sells 2,000 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $676,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WINA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.66. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $144.36 and a 12-month high of $194.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 289.84% and a net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Winmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.