Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 1,526,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,295. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

