Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 902 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after buying an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 502,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,056,000 after buying an additional 255,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,571. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

