Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 369,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.54. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

