William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLH. Wedbush raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:WLH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 29,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 5.54.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 112,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

