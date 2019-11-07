William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.07%. William Lyon Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of WLH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.11. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WLH. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. William Lyon Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.