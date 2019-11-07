Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

