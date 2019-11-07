Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $49,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $337,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 261,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,235. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

