Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $55,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ASE Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,934,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ASE Technology by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,267,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 231,580 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 243,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

