Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

PPG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

