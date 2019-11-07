Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.82.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $159.23. 1,211,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

