Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 60,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,158. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

