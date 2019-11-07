Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $702,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 273.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after buying an additional 1,966,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Solar by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after buying an additional 664,729 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 703,317 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $500,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,768.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,798 shares of company stock worth $2,351,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 68,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

