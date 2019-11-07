Westrock’s (WRK) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Westrock (NYSE:WRK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

WRK traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $48.55.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 5.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

