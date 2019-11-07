Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 3,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

