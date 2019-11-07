Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBK. Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.92.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.