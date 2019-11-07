Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4646 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.34.

WLKP opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

