WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.92, approximately 27,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 30,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WESFARMERS LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

