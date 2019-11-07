Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Earnings Results

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendys updated its FY19 guidance to $0.58-0.60 EPS.

Wendys stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

