Wells Fargo & Co Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 897,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,980% compared to the typical volume of 22,006 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

